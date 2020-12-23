Arrests after delivery van carrying Amazon parcels stolen
Two men have been arrested after a delivery van containing hundreds of parcels was stolen.
The vehicle, containing packages from online retailer Amazon, was taken from Junction Road in Bradford-on-Avon at around 12:40 BST on Tuesday.
Officers found the vehicle on a country lane about four miles away between Farleigh Hungerford and Lower Westwood with all the parcels still in the van.
Two men, aged 36 and 32, were found in nearby fields and were both arrested.
They were held on suspicion of theft from a vehicle, with the 36-year-old also arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence and insurance.
Both have been questioned and released pending further enquiries.
PC Louis Bowden said local knowledge and a fast response enabled officers to track down the vehicle quickly and they were able to release it back to the delivery driver to allow the deliveries to take place.
He said: "This crime, if successful, would have had a huge impact on our local community and beyond and it is testament to the partnership of all department's involved that we were able to bring this incident to such a swift conclusion.
"We are delighted to have played our part in ensuring these parcels get delivered to the right homes in time for Christmas."