Swindon stabbing: Four arrested over attack on man, 34
Four people have been arrested after a man suffered "life-threatening injuries" in Swindon on Boxing Day.
The 34-year-old man was stabbed in his back and wrist and has been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
Officers closed Faringdon Road after being called to the scene at about 06:00 GMT but it has since reopened.
A 17-year-old boy and men aged 22, 24 and 30, all from Swindon, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
They remain in custody.