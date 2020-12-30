Man sentenced after threatening paramedics on Christmas Day
A man who threatened paramedics with a kitchen knife on Christmas Day has been given a suspended sentence.
Milen Mlandenov, 39, was four times the legal alcohol limit when he called out ambulance crews, threatened them and drove his car into their ambulance.
He admitted driving while over the alcohol limit and to possession of a bladed article in a public place.
Mlandenov, of Morse Street, Swindon, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.
Police said South Western Ambulance Service crews were called to a medical incident at an address in Morse Street at around 16:30 GMT on Christmas Day.
But whilst "trying to administer care", they had to "seek safety in their ambulance" after Mlandenov picked up a kitchen knife.
The intoxicated 39-year-old then tried to drive off in his car and when he was blocked by the paramedics, drove his car into the ambulance and banged on the vehicle's windows.
'Unacceptable'
Insp Steve Love, of Wiltshire Police, said the emergency services "should feel safe to attend incidents without fearing for their own safety".
"This is a concerning incident where the suspect has called the ambulance service to seek medical attention and when they have arrived at the scene they are presented with an intoxicated male threatening them with a knife," he said.
"It's unacceptable for anyone to use violence against a person, especially one who is trying to help that person."
Mlandenov has been banned from driving for 30 months and been ordered to pay £85 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.
He must also undertake a rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days, Swindon Magistrates' Court heard.