Man dies after late-night incident at Wiltshire landfill
A man in his 60s has died after an incident involving two employees at a landfill site.
Wiltshire Police said they were called to Crapper and Sons Landfill Ltd near Royal Wootton Bassett around 02:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Ambulance crews also attended but the man, from Chippenham, died at the scene.
Police said they, along with the Health and Safety Executive, will be investigating.
The second employee was uninjured.
Crapper and Sons has been asked to comment.