Honda's Swindon factory temporarily suspends production
Japanese car manufacturer Honda says it has halted production at its Swindon factory because of "global supply delays."
"The situation is being monitored with a view to restart production on Thursday 7 January," a spokesperson said.
It is the second time production has been affected in two months.
Work was also halted in December because of congestion at ports caused by stockpiling.
The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to affect trade around the world, with empty shipping containers left in the wrong places, leading to bottlenecks elsewhere.
Honda's Swindon site is where the current Civic and Civic Type R models are produced.
It currently employs about 3,000 people and creates up to 150,000 new cars per year, but will close permanently in July 2021.