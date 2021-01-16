Covid-19: Salisbury Cathedral vaccinations begin

BBC News

image copyrightPA Media
image captionLouis Godwin said receiving the vaccine was "no trouble at all" and encouraged others to have it as soon as they could

Salisbury Cathedral has been transformed into a vaccination centre with an RAF veteran being one of the first to receive the Covid-19 jab.

Former Flight Sergeant Louis Godwin, 95, gave a thumbs-up after being vaccinated in the cathedral, which dates back more than 800 years.

"I was so pleased to get it, especially in a setting like this," he said.

Organisers were aiming to vaccinate 1,000 people aged over 80 with the Pfizer/BioNTech jab on Saturday.

image captionPeople queuing to receive their vaccines at Salisbury Cathedral on Saturday

Mr Godwin, a great-grandfather of 12, joined the RAF aged 18 in 1943 and served as an air gunner during World War Two.

"I've had many jabs in my time, especially in the RAF. After the war, I was sent to Egypt and I had a couple of jabs which knocked me over for a week," he said.

"This one, the doctor said to me 'well that's done' and I thought he hadn't started. So it's no trouble at all and no pain."

Stella Bennett, 88, said she felt "safer" after receiving the jab.

"It was easy. I live on my own so it has been hard but I've managed. At least I'm at home and not in hospital with it," she said.

image captionOrganisers hoped to vaccinate 1,000 people aged over 80 during the day

Derek Burnett was also among those inoculated against the virus on Saturday.

"I feel unbelievably relieved as lockdown has been a big strain. It takes a big weight off my mind," said the 81-year-old.

The Very Rev Nicholas Papadopulos, Dean of Salisbury described the vaccines as "a real sign of hope for us at the end of this very, very difficult year".

"I doubt that anyone is having a jab in surroundings that are more beautiful than this so I hope it will ease people as they come into the building," he said.

image captionThe Very Rev Nicholas Papadopulos, Dean of Salisbury, described hosting the event as "absolutely wonderful"

