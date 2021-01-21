Ben Garland's family wait for news after two bodies found
- Published
The family of a 25-year-old man, who went missing a year ago, are waiting to see if either of two bodies found could be him.
Ben Garland from Southwick, Wiltshire, disappeared on the north of the island of Ibiza.
He had gone to take photographs in the aftermath of a storm.
Authorities on the island are examining two bodies found in the area recently, while Ben's family prepare for a vigil in his memory.
The bodies, one found six weeks ago and one three weeks ago, were discovered near the town of Portinax, where Ben had gone on a motorbike ride.
'I know he's gone'
His father Mark said Ben had travelled up to the north of the island once Storm Gloria, which devastated parts of Spain, had subsided.
"We know from his Instagram account he was stood on the rocks taking photographs and videos of the waves," he said.
"Nobody knows for sure but we can only suspect a rogue wave has hit Ben and swept him into the sea."
Ben is still classed as a missing person but his father says he has accepted his son is dead.
"I know 100% Ben is no longer with us," said Mr Garland.
"For me it's about keeping Ben's name out there, keeping his memory alive.
"He was a very special person he was loved by many. All the tributes are a testament to that."
Although Ben's jacket and watch were later found at the scene, there has been no trace of him.
Mr Garland said right now was the "toughest time" not knowing if one of the bodies could be Ben.
An online vigil is planned for Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of Ben's disappearance.
Mr Garland said: "The only thing that has helped me through this past year has been all the messages of support and the love shown from family, friends and complete strangers."