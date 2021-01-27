Trowbridge Sports Bar licensee fined £1k over New Year party
- Published
A bar's licensee who was repeatedly warned about breaching lockdown rules has been fined £1,000.
A "small group" was found holding a private party at Trowbridge Sports Bar on New Year's Eve and its licensee was given a fixed penalty notice (FPN).
Wiltshire Council said it had also issued the bar with "verbal and written warnings for non-compliance" before.
The county was in Tier 3 at the time and licensed premises were unable to open legally.
Philip Whitehead, Wiltshire Council's leader, said issuing the FPN was a "last resort".
He said coming after previous breaches and warnings the council officers had "no choice" but to issue the fine and the licensee admitted breaking the coronavirus rules.
Asked to name the premises on Wednesday morning, the council said it would not name the Castle Street bar because it "didn't wish to further damage the business's reputation".
By the evening however it had named the bar on its website.
Councils have extended powers to deal with non-compliance of coronavirus regulations and can impose fines of up to £6,400.
Providing FPNs are paid within 28 days, councils will not take further action.