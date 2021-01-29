Swindon 'food justice champion' to tackle hunger issues
- Published
A 'food justice champion' is to be appointed in a bid to tackle a town's food poverty issues.
Charities in Swindon say they are feeding nearly 50 per cent more children, as a result of the pandemic.
The Swindon Food Collective said appointing a champion, a move which has been approved by the town's borough council, would result in a "better service for those in need".
It said lockdowns had led to a doubling of the number of people it was feeding.
The food collective currently distributes food to more than 5,000 people in need.
'Eat or heat?'
"The economy is biting now, and for those on furlough it is really making a difference," said Cher Smith from the Swindon Food Collective.
She said there had been a "marked increase" in the number of families approaching them for help.
"It's about the winter fuel and do we eat or do we heat. The children are at home all the time so the heating is on all the time and there's that pressure on families - so it's very, very difficult."
She said the town's food charities had been supporting each other with Zoom meetings but they "really need somebody to take control".
"If one person is monitoring, then there will be a better service for those in need," she said.
Last week, Swindon Borough Council unanimously agreed to have a champion to tackle food poverty in the town on its ruling cabinet.
Cllr Paul Dixon, who put forward the motion of the food justice champion, said the pandemic had "shown up the challenges" that many people "on low incomes, with short-term contracts" face.
"The council does have limited resources," he added.
"So it needs to play more of a co-ordinating role, bringing all of the charities, partners and agencies together that have an interest in this - so we can all work together."