Covid: Swindon house party broken up by police
- Published
Partygoers who travelled across the country to attend a birthday barbecue have been fined by police for breaching Covid-19 lockdown restrictions
Police responded to reports of a gathering at a property in Primrose Close in Haydon Wick, Swindon.
Officers found a party with loud music, alcohol and two men cooking food on a barbecue at 21:30 GMT on Saturday.
The homeowner said it was his party and attendees had travelled from as far as Lincolnshire and Gloucestershire.
Wiltshire Police's chief constable Kier Pritchard said it was "astounding".
Officers broke up the gathering and ordered people to return home.
'Flagrant breach'
The homeowner and partygoers were given fixed penalty notices of £800 for participating in a gathering of more than 15 people in a private dwelling.
Mr Pritchard said: "It is astounding to me that people still believe it is acceptable to travel across the country to attend a birthday party.
"I cannot fathom the thinking behind a decision to host or attend a house party."
He added: "I have been clear that our policing response must continue to be robust, fair and consistent and this enforcement action is exactly what I would expect my officers to be doing with such a flagrant breach."
Last week Wiltshire Council revealed it had fined a Trowbridge bar's licensee £1,000 after repeated breaches of coronavirus regulations.