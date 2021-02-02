Son launched 'vicious attack' on mum and stepdad
A project manager attempted to murder his mother and stepfather by bludgeoning them with fireplace tools and a pewter tankard, a court heard.
James Wells, 43, of Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire, is accused of attacking Linda Holford and her husband Adrian Holford on March 30 last year.
Bristol Crown Court was told the attack took place at the couple's home near Marlborough in Wiltshire.
Mr Wells has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and is on trial.
Ray Tully, prosecuting, told jurors it was accepted that a "vicious attack" was carried out by Wells that resulted in life-threatening injuries, particularly to his mother.
"The real issue in the case is going to relate to the mental state of Mr Wells at the time that he carried out that attack," Mr Tully said.
Wells had been working in catering at London's Nightingale hospital at the ExCeL centre when colleagues raised concerns about his wellbeing.
'Absolutely berserk'
He spoke to an occupational health nurse and it was agreed that Wells would be taken to his mother and stepfather's home in the village of Shalbourne to get some "respite", Mr Tully said.
After eating dinner with the couple he went to bed before re-emerging with a case, and the attack occurred when they questioned what he was doing, said the prosecutor.
"Adrian Holford says that following that he went absolutely berserk. James was to grab Linda by the throat and push her to the floor.
"He tried to strangle her. There was kicking, headbutting and punching. He picked up the poker and ash pan and she was struck with them.
"The defendant then grabbed a pewter tankard and that too was used as a weapon. Adrian tried to intervene and he was headbutted. He was also struck about the head with the tankard."
Wells also denies assaulting a police officer whom he is alleged to have spat on.
The trial continues.
