Bishop of Salisbury to retire after 10 years
- Published
The Bishop of Salisbury, the Right Reverend Nicholas Holtam, has announced he plans to retire after 10 years in the role.
He said the decision "felt right" and he planned to step down on 3 July, shortly before his 67th birthday.
"Being the Bishop of Salisbury has been a privilege and a joy," he said.
His replacement could be appointed in the autumn. The Bishop of Sherborne, the Right Reverend Karen Gorham, is to be the acting Bishop of Salisbury.
Novichok 'tourists'
It was during Bishop Holtam's tenure that Salisbury Cathedral was thrust into the international spotlight during the Novichok attacks in 2018.
The two Russian suspects in the case claimed they had come to the UK to see the cathedral's spire.
Bishop Holtam, who has been a member of the House of Lords since 2015, said the city had been "violated" by the attacks.
He said he and his wife Helen plan to move to Brighton to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
"The energy, variety and resourcefulness of our churches, chaplaincies and schools are just three of the reasons why being the Bishop of Salisbury is a joy.
"I am full of admiration for our cathedral, for clergy colleagues and for the people of the diocese who have been extraordinarily resilient and creative in the adaptation of continued ministry and mission.
"When the pandemic subsides, the scale of what faces us will benefit from a new diocesan bishop with whom to make decisions about the future," he said.
