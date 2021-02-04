'Inspirational' girl honoured for charity fundraising
A six-year-old who raised £54,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK has been given a Points of Light award by the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.
Carmela Chillery-Watson, from Devizes, Wiltshire has a life-limiting muscle-wasting disease, LMNA-CMD.
Her mother, Lucy Chillery-Watson, said the email from the government came "as a complete shock."
The awards are given out daily by Downing Street to outstanding volunteers.
"To be acknowledged was the icing on the cake, but we fundraise to help other families have hope for a cure," said Ms Chillery-Watson.
"It was humbling to receive it," she added.
The award was presented to Carmela virtually by her local MP, Danny Kruger, who said she was an "inspiration to thousands of people all over the country."
"You've done such an amazing thing, you really deserve this award," he told her.
"It was amazing, I felt awesome when I heard about it," Ms Chillery-Watson replied.
Carmela is the UK's 1,588th recipient of the award scheme, set up in 2014.
Carmela is no stranger to recognition for her work.
In 2020, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot donated thousands of pounds to her fundraising campaign.
In lockdown she continued fundraising, posting videos of her physical therapy exercise online every day.
She plans to continue until this until June.
CEO of Muscular Dystrophy UK, Catherine Woodhead, said her fundraising was "impressive."
"It's even more so when you remember Carmela is just six years old.
"Her muscles get weaker every day but she embraces every new fundraising challenge with determination and her glorious smile," she added.
