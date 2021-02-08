Tidworth drink-driver banned after crashing into road works signs
- Published
A motorist who admitted being more than four times over the drink drive limit when she crashed into roadworks signs and carried on driving has been banned.
Natalie Burwood, 36, was spotted by a police officer driving a van which had sparks coming from underneath it in Pennings Road, Tidworth.
Her headlights were off and her vehicle had no front number plate on, Salisbury Magistrates Court heard.
Burwood, of Talavera Way, Tidworth was banned from driving for three years.
She was arrested on 17 October 2020 after she was found to have 152 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.
PC Emma Smith, of Wiltshire Police, said Burwood "no doubt put members of the public at risk" and that the level she was over the legal limit was "shocking".
"This court result reflects the seriousness of drink driving and hopefully will give the defendant time to reflect on what happened, which could have had much more serious consequences", she said.
Burwood pleaded guilty to one charge of drinking and driving and was sentenced during the same hearing on Friday.
She was also handed a £224 fine and ordered to pay costs of £85, and a £24 victim surcharge. She will also attend a drink drive rehab course.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk