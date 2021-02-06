Westbury crash: Woman, 18, dies and three teenagers injured
An 18-year-old woman has died and three other teenagers have been injured in a car crash.
The woman was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta which left The Mead in Westbury, Wiltshire, and hit a garden wall and a tree at about 23:40 GMT on Friday.
Its driver, a 19-year-old man, was seriously injured and remains at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
Two other occupants - a woman, 18, and a girl, 17 - have "significant" injuries and also remain in hospital.
The Mead, near the roundabout with the A350, was closed following the accident but reopened at about 10:00 GMT on Saturday.
Insp Andrew Lemon, of Wiltshire Police, said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the girl's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.
"I ask that their privacy is respected and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing."