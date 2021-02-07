BBC News

Swindon fire: Four people rescued from 'serious' incident

image copyrightDorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service
image captionWiltshire Police said people should avoid the area after the flat fire

Four people and a dog have been rescued from a "serious" fire in a first floor flat, police have said.

Firefighters were called to Welcombe Avenue in Swindon, Wiltshire, at about 10:15 GMT on Sunday.

Six fire crews from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service attended but it said the incident has now been "scaled back".

Wiltshire Police said a cordon remained in place at the scene and people should avoid the area.

image copyrightHayley Steadman
