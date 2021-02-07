Swindon fire: Four people rescued from 'serious' incident
Four people and a dog have been rescued from a "serious" fire in a first floor flat, police have said.
Firefighters were called to Welcombe Avenue in Swindon, Wiltshire, at about 10:15 GMT on Sunday.
Six fire crews from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service attended but it said the incident has now been "scaled back".
Wiltshire Police said a cordon remained in place at the scene and people should avoid the area.
We can confirm that we are currently assisting @DWFireRescue following a fire at an address on Welcombe Avenue, Swindon.— Swindon Police (@SwindonPolice) February 7, 2021
The incident is ongoing and a cordon is in place at the scene. We ask that members of the public please avoid this area while our enquiries continue. pic.twitter.com/hzO4EvOnIc
