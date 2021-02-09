Westbury crash: Bethany Ovenden-Gumm had 'a big heart'
- Published
A teenager who died when the car she was in crashed into a wall had "the most beautiful smile, a big heart and kind soul," her family has said.
Bethany Michelle Ovenden-Gumm, 18, was in a Ford Fiesta which left The Mead in Westbury, Wiltshire and hit a garden wall and a tree late on Friday evening.
Three other occupants, a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, were also injured.
Ms Ovenden-Gumm's family thanked the emergency services "for all they did".
Her family described her in a statement as "amazing and beautiful".
"Our Beth had the most beautiful smile that lit up any room.
"She was the life and soul of the party, with a big heart and kind soul."
The statement said the teenager from Westbury, who studied childcare at Trowbridge College, "had the world in her hands".
"She was and will always be a free spirit. She had a way about her that touched so many hearts."
"She lifted everyone's mood when they were down, she just had that about her and we will always try and keep what she had.
"She has left a massive hole in our hearts. Life will never be the same without her in it."