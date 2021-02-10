Wasdell to appeal rejected £56m Swindon 'science park'
- Published
A pharmaceutical company is to appeal a council's rejection of its plans to build a £56m "science park' in Swindon.
Wasdell Group wants to create a facility for research and development on a 100-acre site between the A419 and Wanborough.
Swindon Borough Council voted in August to refuse the development after hundreds of letters of opposition from residents.
The group said the new centre would create 600 jobs.
The company, which produces specialist packaging, had threatened to leave the town if the plans, on protected land, were rejected.
A council spokesman said: "We are disappointed Wasdell has decided to appeal the decision to refuse the planning application.
"We will robustly defend the decision taken by the council's planning committee as there are sound planning reasons why this development is not suitable in its current location."
Wasdsell, who employ 750 people in Swindon, claimed the council had not identified suitable alternative sites in the borough.
But the authority said: "This is simply not the case.
"We have suggested a number of sites which the company could relocate to and have made introductions to landowners with sufficient employment land suitable for the company's needs."
Wasdell said since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic it had worked with providers of medical-grade antiseptic products for patients and the general public.
Since November it has increased its workforce in Swindon by more than 100 to help meet additional demands, including the delivery of medicinal products to people taking part in clinical trials.