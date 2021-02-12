Covid-19: Swindon woman spent 13 days in induced coma
- Published
A woman who was put into an induced coma for 13 days after contracting coronavirus has urged people to follow restrictions.
Amanda Wilson, 49, had a sore throat and felt sick before she tested positive on Christmas Eve.
She was found to have blood clots on her lungs and was put into the induced coma on New Year's Day.
Ms Wilson, a bus driver, said she had to learn how to walk again after being so ill.
She left hospital last week and hopes to return to work next month.
Initially treated at the Swindon's Great Western Hospital, she was transferred to the specialist Harefield Hospital, near Watford.
The mother-of-one was then put into the induced coma after doctors decided her vital organs were at risk of failing.
Ms Wilson, from Swindon, was left shocked by the impact it had on her as she has no underlying health conditions, is not overweight and has never smoked.
"I wear my mask, I keep my distance, I don't make non-essential trips and when I go to work it's deep cleaned and kept in as clean a condition as possible," she said.
"I smell like I wear eau de disinfectant. It's scary how it can affect a healthy younger person so extremely and people shouldn't ever be complacent."
She added: "As far as making a full recovery is concerned, I've learned how to walk again because you lose all use of your legs.
"My voice has changed because of how they shove tubes down your throat. Sometimes it can scrape your voice box and that's what happened. But that'll come back over time.
"I'm never going to be able to shout at my son in the same way but I don't think he's that bothered."