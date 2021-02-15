Overturned lorry closes M4 junction near Swindon
- Published
A lorry has overturned and is blocking a roundabout affecting two slips roads close to junction 15 of the M4 near Swindon.
Emergency crews were called at about 08:30 GMT and the eastbound and westbound slip roads onto the roundabout are closed.
Traffic cannot access the A419 northbound from the westbound M4 or the A346 and congestion is building.
The motorway is open but drivers are being asked to use alternative routes.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire & Rescue Service and South Western Ambulance Service are at the scene alongside Wiltshire Police.
Highways England's website estimates the road should be clear by about 13:00 - 13:30.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.