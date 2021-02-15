Swindon birthday party broken up by police in lockdown
Partygoers who defied Covid-19 restrictions and travelled across the country to celebrate at a 30th birthday party have been fined by police.
Officers found nine people at a buffet with alcohol and disco lights when they broke up a party in Swindon, Wiltshire.
Aged between 23 and 35, they were found celebrating at a property in Rutland Road, Park North on Saturday and were each given £200 fixed penalty notices.
Two of the guests had travelled from Nottingham to attend.
Wiltshire Police said it issued 54 fixed penalty notices between 8 and 14 February, making a total of 571 since the pandemic started.
Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills said a "significant number of people" were still "ignoring" the government's lockdown rules.
"These types of gatherings and parties pose a risk to public health and undermine the efforts of the vast majority who continue to do their bit to stop the spread of Covid-19", he said.