Stonehenge tunnel: Campaigners granted legal challenge
Campaigners challenging the approval of a road tunnel near Stonehenge have secured permission to have the decision reviewed.
Save Stonehenge World Heritage Site's (SSWHS) application for a judicial review has been granted by a judge.
The decision to allow the £1.7bn project, made by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, will now be examined in the High Court.
A date for the review could be set during a preliminary hearing next week.
Mr Shapps approved the scheme in November, against the recommendations of planning officials.
He said that the need for the development 'outweighed any harm' that might be caused.
Wiltshire Council backs the decision to approve the plans with leader Philip Whitehead saying he saw it as a solution to "horrendous" traffic in villages near the A303.
But SSWHS believes that the two-mile (3.2km) tunnel along the A303 will cause "significant harm" to the area.
The group raised £50,000 in order to apply for a judicial review, which has now been granted by a High Court judge.
The SSWHS is part of The Stonehenge Alliance, a coalition of groups fighting the tunnel plans.
Its president, Tom Holland, said: "We have always believed that the Government's intention to build a great gash of concrete and tarmac through the World Heritage Site is a dereliction of its responsibilities, and we are delighted that there will now be the opportunity to test this conviction in a court of law."
"We urge Grant Shapps to review his decision, and act to conserve rather than vandalise this most precious of prehistoric landscapes."
SSWHS will be represented in court by legal firm Leigh Day. Its solicitor Rowan Smith said although there was "a huge level of public outrage" the case must proceed on the basis of "procedural error".
"Today's decision means that our client's case and the Government's decision-making process will now be fully scrutinised by the courts," he said.
The project, expected to take five years to complete, is scheduled to get under way in 2023.
The Department for Transport has been approached for comment.
