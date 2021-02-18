Bethany Ovenden-Gumm: Two held over fatal Westbury crash
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died when the car she was in crashed into a wall.
Bethany Michelle Ovenden-Gumm, 18, was in a Ford Fiesta that left The Mead in Westbury, Wiltshire and hit a garden wall and a tree late on 5 February.
Three other occupants, a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, were also injured.
A woman and man, both 19, were arrested and released under investigation.
A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said the arrests "relate to two other vehicles - a Vauxhall Astra and a Vauxhall Corsa" that officers believe were involved in the crash.
