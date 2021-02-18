Man shot by police during Swindon lorry robbery jailed
An armed robber who stole a lorry from his former employer and shot a police officer in the face has been jailed.
Howard Jones, 59, had been arrested and bailed just weeks before the lorry robbery in Swindon, Wiltshire.
Armed police intercepted the lorry but shot him in the leg after he opened fire at the Rivermead Industrial Estate on 16 June 2020.
Jones was jailed for 12-and-a-half years at Swindon Crown Court after admitting offences including robbery.
He had pleaded guilty to blackmail, robbery, possession of a firearm, false imprisonment, actual bodily harm and assault on an emergency worker.
Jones, of Stratton Road, Swindon, had threatened to shoot his former employer's son if he was not paid £250,000 in five instalments after he was sacked for taking cash.
He phoned his former boss Babu Chavda, the owner of Swindon-based N&B Foods, 11 times on 25 May.
But Mr Chavda only picked up the final call and it was partially recorded by his wife.
Jones was arrested and charged with blackmail but was bailed on 11 June and bought a BB gun used in the robbery for £88.50 the next day.
During the robbery, Jones wore a balaclava and wielded the gun and bolt croppers as he demanded access to a lorry's safe.
He then forced its driver into the vehicle's refrigerated compartment and threatened another member of staff before driving the lorry away.
Armed officers then intercepted the vehicle and after an officer tried to Taser him, Jones accidentally fired his gun, hitting one of them in the face. He suffered minor injuries.
Police shot Jones and his gas-powered air pistol was seized by police.
He was taken to hospital, where the Falklands veteran assaulted an officer guarding his room on 19 June.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) ruled earlier this month that shooting Jones was proportionate.