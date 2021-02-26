Marlborough masks calendar highlights litter issue
A photographer offended by the volume of disposable face masks he noticed littering his town has made an "ironic" calendar highlighting the issue.
Peter Davies, from Marlborough in Wiltshire, said he was worried about the masks' environmental impact.
Discarded masks were a "big percentage" of the waste found by volunteers who regularly litter pick by the River Kennett, a river charity said.
It is mandatory to wear a face mask in many public settings in England.
Mr Davies, who runs Marlborough Photos, said he had seen so many facemasks blowing down the high street in the past year.
"Everywhere I go I see them - at the side of the road, verges, they're hanging from bushes and trees."
He said with face coverings required during the pandemic there could be billions of discarded masks around the world, something he hoped the calendar would highlight.
"Believe it or not I have sold a few. I get the irony that not many people will want these but it's more to focus that it's a global issue", he added.
Charlotte Hitchmough, from Action for the River Kennett group in Wiltshire said: "People are out and about - particularly over the summer, green spaces were really well used.
"That's a really nice thing. But of course that brought litter with it."
"If litter lands somewhere it doesn't stay there. It keeps moving and pretty much always it ends up in the river.
"And the river leads to the sea and a huge amount of the ocean plastic we find has come out of our river systems.
"Litter picking here is a massive help but not putting the litter there in the first place is an even bigger help."