Swindon and Cricklade railway: Trespassers warned of fines
- Published
Trespassers on the Swindon and Cricklade Railway face fines of up to £1,000 and could be taken to court, police have warned.
It follows a spate of criminal damage in recent months on the heritage route which officers are now investigating.
PCSO Stacey Cunningham said: "We can't stress enough the dangers of trespassing on a railway line."
The 2.5 mile (4km) track is still being used by trains to transport building materials, despite the Covid lockdown.
'Hidden dangers'
The railway is run by a team of volunteers and first opened in 1978.
"People should not be walking along the track or along the embankments or stopping on the track to take pictures," PCSO Cunningham added. "You may not realise it, but you are breaking the law and there are hidden dangers.
"While not a mainline track, the heritage site that is the Swindon & Cricklade Railway is still a live carriageway and is occasionally used to transport building materials along the line as part of the ongoing expansion work.
"It is disappointing to hear they have been blighted by criminal damage which has a considerable impact on how they can operate during what is already an incredibly tough time due to Covid restrictions."