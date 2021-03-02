Salisbury poisonings Novichok warning issued
The defence secretary has warned the world could face more chemical attacks, speaking ahead of the third anniversary of the Salisbury poisonings.
Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were attacked at his home in Salisbury with Novichok nerve agent on 4 March, 2018.
On 30 of June, Amesbury resident Dawn Sturgess unwittingly came into contact with the substance in a park and died.
A pre-inquest review into her death is due to take place at the end of March.
The pair who carried out the initial attack are still wanted by UK police after the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against them.
'Still felt today'
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has since warned further chemical attacks could happen as people could learn how to make such weapons online that "can turn what might be ambitions into realities" for a whole range of attacks.
Wiltshire Council's public health chief Tracy Daszkiewicz had only been in post for several months when Mr Skripal 66, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia were found slumped on a park bench foaming at the mouth.
The public health chief said she was wholly unprepared for the death of Dawn Sturgess a few months later.
She said: "I remember getting the phone call and us regrouping … I can't even describe it, just absolute disbelief, [that it had happened again] total disbelief, and that whole realisation that you're almost starting again.
"Nobody had dealt with anything like this."
'Absolutely devastating'
Ms Sturgess died after handling the contents of a discarded perfume bottle in Amesbury that was later found to have contained Novichok.
"The most awful part of all of it was when we knew how poorly Dawn was. Losing Dawn was absolutely devastating," Ms Daszkiewicz said.
