Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner candidates
Residents across Wiltshire Police's area will have the chance to vote for a new Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), in May.
The PCC elections are held every four years
Ballots will be held on the same day as the local council elections so that voters can cast their ballots at the same time.
The candidates for the new Wiltshire PCC are:
- Jonathon Seed (Cons). A senior and longstanding Wiltshire Conservative councillor who scrutinises the current PCC on the Police and Crime Panel.
- Junab Ali (Lab). The former Mayor of Swindon and long-serving councillor who also sits on the Police and Crime Panel.
- Liz Webster (Lib Dem). She has twice previously been a Lib Dem general election candidate and vocal anti-Brexit campaigner. Has taken a particular interest in hate crime and justice after her son was attacked with a hammer in 2007 and the complex legal proceedings which followed.
- Mike Rees (Independent). A former Det Insp for Wiltshire Police who wants to change the culture there. He is backed by Det Sgt Steve Fulcher whose high profile departure from the force came after the investigation into the Christopher Halliwell murders.
