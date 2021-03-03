Calne: Three-year-old girl dies after collision with van
- Published
A three-year-old girl has died after a collision involving a van.
Wiltshire Police said the incident happened shortly after 12:00 GMT on Wednesday, in Campion Close, Calne.
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and her family are being supported by specially-trained officers.
Police said the van driver, who remained at the incident site, was helping them with their inquiries and no arrests had been made.
The road remains closed for investigation work, and is likely to stay closed overnight.
Insp James Brain said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the girl's family at this incredibly difficult time.
"I ask that their privacy is respected and we will also be working with the local community who would have no doubt been impacted by this."
He said it was understandable that local residents would want to pay their respects but asked people to ensure "this is done safely" within Covid-19 guidelines.