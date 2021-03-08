Swindon: Fans urged to stay away from Oxford derby
Swindon Town fans have been told to stay at home by police as the club take on rivals Oxford United.
Wiltshire Police told fans "not to ruin the hard work that has been put in by so many" by turning up to the County Ground on Tuesday.
The force said extra patrols will be based around the stadium to ensure government Covid lockdown guidelines are being adhered to.
All Football League matches are being aired online for supporters.
Supt Phil Staynings said: "We understand that this is a game that supporters look forward to but we all need to remember that we are currently still in lockdown and the stay at home message remains the same.
"We will work with the football club to ensure that everyone is kept safe and know the majority of fans will stay home," he said.
"But we urge those thinking about heading to the stadium to not ruin the hard work that has been put in by so many to date when we are so close to a point where fans will soon be allowed back into stadiums."
Swindon beat Oxford in the reverse fixture when it was played in November, 2-1.
Scotland's deputy first minister accused Rangers of a "lack of leadership" after fans gathered in Glasgow to celebrate the club winning the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.
The club said fans had been urged to follow lockdown measures.
About 200 fans were fined in Corby, Northamptonshire - known as "Little Scotland" due to its high proportion of Scots - after they celebrated the title win.