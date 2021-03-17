Swindon Oasis: listed status application 'threat' to redevelopment
An application to give a 1970s leisure centre listed status could cause its "permanent demise", a developer claims.
Seven Capital has released new designs for reviving the Oasis centre in Swindon.
But the company said an application to Historic England to list the centre could stop it being worked on.
Campaigners trying to save the centre say the new plans resemble "a destruction" of its history.
Oasis, first opened in 1976, shut in October, after operator GLL claimed it was unviable.
Swindon Borough Council has since set up a task group to work with leaseholder and developer Seven Capital on plans to save it.
Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington is backing a campaign to save the centre and 2200 people have signed a petition to urge the council or another company to take it on.
Council Leader Conservative David Renard said that millions needed to be spent on modernising the building due to its age, and the new plans from Seven Capital show "how the Oasis could be brought right back up-to-date and attract people from far and wide into our town".
However, Labour group Leader Jim Grant said that there was little detail in the proposals and a survey was needed to evaluate what it would cost to maintain the existing Oasis.
'Considerable work' needed
In a statement Seven Capital said they were hopeful of bringing forward a plan soon and that with "considerable investment" and the support of the borough council, Oasis could be a "major leisure attraction once again".
But the company also said a recent application to Historic England to list the centre by a member of the public could cause issues for redevelopment:
"The centre needs considerable work and investment," said Seven Capital.
"Should it become listed then, unfortunately, the very thing that intends to save the Oasis will actually become the reason for its permanent demise as it would prevent the necessary works being carried out."
The Save Oasis Swindon Campaign said the new images from Seven Capital seemed to it to be "a destruction of the history of the Oasis".
"Where is the iconic dome? How is this a refurbishment?" said the group.
"Seven Capital and Swindon Borough Council need to work positively with Historic England, and come up with a solution which will save the Oasis, regardless of outcome of the listing."
Historic England said it was considering an application to list the centre and said it would no further comment until it has reached a recommendation, which it will make to UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden.
The council's scrutiny committee Oasis task group will meet again on Thursday.