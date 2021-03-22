Runner Tariq Hussain fatally hit by car in Swindon
A man has died after being hit by a car while out running.
Tariq Hussain, 59, from Swindon was struck while crossing Marlborough Road in the town at about 13:00 GMT on Friday.
He was taken to Great Western Hospital where he died. The driver stopped and was being treated as a witness, Wiltshire Police said.
"Our thoughts are with Mr Hussain's family and friends," the force added.
