Ramsbury Brewery site near Aldbourne catches fire
More than 50 firefighters have tackled a "serious" fire at a brewery site in Wiltshire.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said 10 fire engines were called to deal with the fire at the Ramsbury Brewery, near Aldbourne, at about 05:40 GMT.
The brewery said its grain store and ancillary buildings had suffered "substantial damage".
The brewery itself and its distillery buildings have not been affected and no-one was hurt.
Firefighters from Wiltshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire attended and said the fire had been brought under control.
Firefighters from across north east #Wiltshire, @oxonfirerescue & @royalberkshirefire have been dealing with a serious fire in a rural industrial premise near #Aldbourne today. Crews were called at 5.42am. At the height of the incident, more than 50 firefighters were there. pic.twitter.com/HJ4oESais4— Dorset&Wiltshire FRS (@DWFireRescue) March 26, 2021