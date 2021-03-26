Honda's Swindon car plant sold to logistics firm
- Published
Honda has sold its remaining EU car plant in England to a logistics firm.
Panattoni will take over the 370-acre site in Swindon which is being closed down by the Japanese firm in July.
Honda said the closure, announced in 2019, was due to global changes in the car industry and the need to launch electric vehicles.
It will be handed over in spring 2022 and the logistics firm has pledged to make a £700m investment to regenerate the site in Wiltshire.
James Watson, development director for Panattoni, said the company wanted to "provide for existing businesses looking to expand in Swindon".
"We will be working very closely with Honda and Swindon Borough Council, along with the community and its representatives to regenerate the site."
Job creation
Matthew Byrom, managing director, said: "The re-development of this strategic employment site will deliver thousands of new opportunities in roles which underpin the operation of the local and regional economy."
Susie Kemp, chief executive of Swindon Borough Council, said: "The new opportunities outlined by Panattoni will be a major step in Swindon's rejuvenation following Honda's exit.
"Their investment offers a significant boost to the local economy and we are excited by the prospect of this redevelopment creating thousands of jobs for Swindon and the surrounding area."
About 3,500 people worked at the plant itself but thousands more worked in the supply chain for the factory.
The company had been building 160,000 Honda Civics at the plant.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk