Dawn Sturgess Novichok death inquest ‘will be fearless’
An inquest into the death of a woman who came into contact with the nerve agent Novichok will be "fair, fearless and thorough", the coroner has said.
Dawn Sturgess, 44, died in hospital in Salisbury, Wiltshire, in July 2018.
Baroness Hallett said the "unusual circumstances" of her death would "undoubtedly raise issues of public interest".
It followed the attempted poisoning of former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.
'Fears and suspicion'
Justice Baroness Hallett said in her opening remarks at a pre-inquest review: "The circumstances were very unusual, so they [her family and friends] have lost not only a loved one but in circumstances that attracted national and international attention.
"They and all those in the county of Wiltshire have my assurance I will conduct a fair, fearless and thorough investigation."
The coroner, a former appeal court judge, added: "This inquest will undoubtedly raise issues of public interest.
"I will address public fears and suspicion relating to the circumstances of her death."
MI6 target
Ms Sturgess collapsed at her partner Charlie Rowley's home in Amesbury, eight miles from Salisbury, on 30 June 2018 when she came into contact with a perfume bottle containing Novichok.
The mother-of-three died in hospital on 8 July. Mr Rowley, who also came into contact with the substance, was seriously ill but recovered.
It is thought the target of the poisonings were former MI6 agent Mr Skripal, 66, and his daughter, Yulia, 33, who both survived.
The pre-inquest review at the Royal Courts of Justice continues.