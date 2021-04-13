Man in his 80s dies in four-vehicle crash in Chicklade
A man aged in his 80s has died in a road crash involving four vehicles.
The A303 near Chicklade in Wiltshire was closed for about nine hours on Monday after emergency services were called at 12:15 BST.
The driver of a red Honda Jazz died at the scene and the passenger, a woman in her 50s, was flown by air ambulance to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with serious injuries, police said.
An HGV driver sustained a minor injury but did not require hospital treatment.
The drivers of the other vehicles involved, a grey Ford S-Max and a black Citroen C5, were not injured.
A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said the man's family was being supported by specially-trained officers and asked witnesses to come forward with information.
