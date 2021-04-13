Oasis Swindon to become police dog training hub
An empty leisure centre which has become a target for vandals is to be used for police dog training.
The Oasis in Swindon shut in October when operator GLL said it was unviable.
The centre has since suffered multiple break-ins, something that owner Seven Capital said it hoped the police presence would deter.
Wiltshire Police and British Transport Police have agreed to train their canine units at the Oasis between now and September.
Canine deterrent
Seven Capital said dog training was expected to begin "imminently".
Acting Sergeant Ben Smith, of British Transport Police said: "We are grateful to Seven Capital for permitting us to access the Oasis site; in order to maintain the high standards required of police dogs.
"It is essential that we are able to train in an environment where we can replicate the types of incidents that they attend operationally.
"The presence of police dogs should serve as a deterrent to those who would seek to gain unauthorised access to the building, and any person found doing so will be dealt with for the relevant criminal offences."
A spokesman for Seven Capital said: "We are pleased to have agreed a valuable use for the Oasis in its current form whilst we work alongside Swindon Borough Council to confirm a viable solution for its future."
Severn Capital is seeking to redevelop Oasis, first opened in 1976, and has released new designs for how it could look.
Campaigners have criticised the latest plans and an application to list the leisure centre is currently being considered by English Heritage.
More than 2,000 people, including Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Rebecca Adlington, have signed a petition demanding the centre be saved for public use.