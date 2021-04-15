Swindon Oasis: Leisure architect backs listing the centre
An architect inspired to design leisure buildings after visiting the Oasis leisure centre says he supports attempts to get it listed.
Robert Guy, a partner of Bristol firm Arturus Architects, said he understands the 1970s building in Swindon is at risk of demolition without the listing.
He added that the centre has historical value as "the last remaining example of a leisure pool from the 70s".
Both the building's leaseholder and Swindon Borough Council oppose the bid.
Historic England is considering the application to list the centre.
'Unique feature'
Mr Guy, who has worked on such schemes as the stadium proposals for Bristol Rovers FC and Bracknell's Coral Reef pool, said: "It's my belief that there must be a way to retain this unique feature.
"At a time where keeping and reusing is being promoted as the best way of preserving the embodied carbon within a building, it would make sense to keep this building.
"The pool itself is also worthy of including in the listing. There are fewer examples of wave pools in operation and again they may disappear entirely.
"It also happens to be the best example that embodies the aims of the originators and is unique in its form. If this building is not retained, then the whole building type will have disappeared."
The building's leaseholder, Seven Capital, and the owners of the land, Swindon Borough Council, have opposed the bid to have the building listed saying that it is too old, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
They add that the dome of the swimming pool in particular costs too much to heat and is both expensive in cash and carbon terms.
The Oasis, first opened in 1976, shut in October, after operator GLL claimed it was unviable.
Seven Capital has put forward proposals for a new building on the site.
Listing the Oasis does not necessarily prevent modifications but it would prevent knocking the centre down and starting again.
More than 2,000 people, including Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Rebecca Adlington, have signed a petition demanding the centre be saved for public use.
