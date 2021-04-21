Local elections 2021: How do Wiltshire's councils spend your money?
- Published
Local elections will be held in Wiltshire on Thursday 6 May.
Residents will be able to vote for their Wiltshire or Swindon Borough councillors and to elect the county's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).
Local authorities are funded by a variety of sources, including council tax, government grants and from other income such as parking charges.
Here is how £100 of your money is spent by Wiltshire Council and Swindon Borough Council.
Wiltshire Council
The authority serves a population of about 485,000 and has a general budget of about £410m.
Swindon Borough Council
The borough's population is about 222,000 and its budget is about £530m for 2021-22.
Other town and parish councils, along with 10 local Neighbourhood planning referendums, will also be held across Wiltshire.
