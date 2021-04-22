National Action: Co-founder charged with terrorism offences
A co-founder of the British neo-Nazi group National Action has been charged with remaining a member after it was outlawed.
Ben Raymond, 31, from Swindon, is also charged with three counts of possessing documents useful to a terrorist.
National Action was created in 2013, but it was banned as a terrorist organisation three years later.
Mr Raymond is alleged to have stayed in the organisation between December 2016 and September 2017.
The documents charges relate to 2016 and 2017.
Detectives from West Midlands Police interviewed Mr Raymond under caution on 20, 21 and 22 April at a Wiltshire police station.
He was charged earlier and will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on 28 April.
