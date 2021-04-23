Lawn Woods attack: Man arrested on suspicion of rape
A man was arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked.
The 32-year-old man from Swindon, Wiltshire, was arrested earlier on Friday after a woman was subjected to a sexual assault in Lawn Woods overnight.
The suspect has since been released on conditional bail, Wiltshire Police said.
Officers had cordoned off an area in Lawn Woods but this has been lifted.
