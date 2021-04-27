Man, 88, killed in Chicklade crash was 'much-loved' grandfather
A man who died in a four-vehicle crash was a "much-loved" father, grandfather and uncle, his family has said.
Brian Mercer, 88, was killed in the crash on the A303 near Chicklade, Wiltshire, on 12 April.
Mr Mercer, from Chippenham, was driving a red Honda Jazz and died at the scene, police said.
A woman in her 50s who was a passenger in the car was seriously injured and remains in hospital after being airlifted from the scene.
Mr Mercer's family said it was announcing his death "with [the] deepest shock and sorrow".
"Brian, from Monkton Park, Chippenham, was a regular church goer and an active member of the local community and his good nature and humour will be missed by the many lives he touched," a statement said.
Wiltshire Police asked people who saw the crash, which happened at about 12:15 BST, to contact them.
A lorry driver was hurt but did not need hospital treatment.
The drivers of two other cars involved, a grey Ford S-Max and a black Citroen C5, were not injured.