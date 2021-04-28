National Action: Neo-Nazi co-founder in court on terror charges
- Published
A co-founder of the neo-Nazi group National Action has appeared in court charged with terror offences.
Ben Raymond, 31, from Swindon, is accused of being a member of the far-right organisation after it was outlawed in 2016.
He is also charged with three counts of possessing documents likely to be useful to terrorism.
Mr Raymond appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court and did not indicate pleas to any of the charges.
He faces four charges including membership of a proscribed organisation between December 2016 and September 2017, and possessing material likely to be useful for terrorism including information about explosives contained on hard drives.
Prosecutors allege that after the ban Mr Raymond continued to share the group's ideology and actively participated in it, including by assisting with the production of propaganda material.
He was given unconditional bail and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 14 May.
Mr Raymond has previously been named as a co-founder of National Action, which was created in 2013 but banned as a terrorist organisation three years later.
He was charged last week by detectives from West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit after being interviewed under caution over three days at a police station in Wiltshire.