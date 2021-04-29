Trauma teddies helping Wiltshire children deal with grief
- Published
A funeral home is appealing for donations of knitted teddies to help grieving children.
Co-op Funeral Care in Chippenham, Wiltshire, has been giving the handmade bears to youngsters attending funerals.
Mum Lizzie De Pass said the bears were a "real tactile comfort" to her daughters Amelie and Anya at their grandmother's funeral.
Organiser Maggie Ball said she was "touched" by the response and asked the public for further support.
Lockdown and social distancing restrictions have meant many family members have been unable to attend loved one's funerals.
Under current restrictions a maximum of 30 people can attend a funeral with a maximum of 15 people at a wake.
Mrs De Pass said her daughters and their cousin were gifted the bears on the day of their grandmother's funeral.
She said: "We had a service in the middle of lockdown, so to have something which they were actually able to hold in the absence of everyone giving them a cuddle was very poignant and much needed, and they loved them.
"It's an important reminder as well of the day that they received them, but it also gives them an opportunity to express how they feel when they're feeling sad.
"I think it can be quite difficult for children sometimes."
Her daughters said they were very thankful for the bears, and Amelie added: "He makes me feel closer to my gran."
Mrs Ball, from the funeral home, said: "I'm very humbled... it was something so small but it's something that's proved to be so important."
She added that if enough donations are received, they would supply them to other support organisations and care homes.