Wiltshire Council social worker avoids jail after data offences
A social worker sacked after she accessed sensitive children's data she had no reason to view has not explained why she did so, a court heard.
Donna Davies, 43, viewed the data while working for Wiltshire Council, which said it had been "extremely let down".
It apologised "to anyone affected" but said the incident was "isolated".
Davies, of Linnet Lane, Melksham, was given a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.
Det Insp Gemma Vinton, of Wiltshire Police, said Davies "committed a serious breach of trust and let down the public and other hard-working members of her profession".
Lucy Townsend, Wiltshire Council's corporate director for people, said: "Being a social worker is a hugely trusted and vital role. Misusing resources and abusing that position is a complete dereliction of duty. We apologise to anyone affected by her actions."
Ms Townsend said the council had "immediately reviewed" security systems after the incident "to ensure they remained sufficiently robust to protect against a similar incident occurring in the future".
Recorder Adam Feest QC told Davies at Salisbury Crown Court: "There is no room in the social work field for those who cannot be trusted."
He told Davies she must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of a rehabilitation activity programme.
Davies had admitted three counts of breaching the Computer Misuse Act at Swindon Magistrates' Court on 25 March.