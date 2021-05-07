Elections 2021: Conservatives hold Swindon Borough Council
The Conservatives have retained control of Swindon, with significant wins in former Labour strongholds.
Areas such as Penhill and Rodbourne Cheney - traditionally Labour seats - have turned from red to blue.
The Tories also took Wroughton and Wichelstowe that was previously held by the Liberal Democrats.
A third of the borough seats are being contested. So far the Conservatives have 31 seats, Labour has 18 and seven seats are yet to be declared.
The Liberal Democrats and the Green Party have no seats so far.
