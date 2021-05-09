Jonathon Seed: Conservative PCC candidate barred after offence emerges
A candidate running to be Wiltshire's next Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has been disbarred after a historical driving offence emerged.
Jonathon Seed was the Conservative Party's candidate to replace fellow Tory Angus Macpherson.
A party spokesperson confirmed Mr Seed had been disbarred, while Mr Seed told the BBC he had withdrawn himself.
Vote counting for the PCC post is due to start in Salisbury at 10:00 GMT on Monday and is set to go ahead.
If Mr Seed wins the vote, another election will need to be held.
He said he had been advised by his party that a 30-year-old drink driving offence would not affect his candidacy and that he believed he was eligible.
Mr Seed said he was "bitterly disappointed" that he will now no longer be able to take up the post if he wins the vote and wished Mr Macpherson's eventual replacement "every success in the role".
"I will continue with my work as a local councillor and within the local community, to which I have dedicated my life for the past 20 years," he said.
