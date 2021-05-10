Jonathon Seed: PCC count to go ahead despite disbarred Conservative candidate
- Published
A Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) election count will take place despite a candidate being disbarred after a historical driving offence emerged.
Jonathon Seed was the Conservative Party's candidate in Swindon and Wiltshire.
On Sunday, the party said Mr Seed had been disbarred, while Mr Seed told the BBC he had withdrawn himself.
The returning officer confirmed the count would go ahead. If he wins, another election would need to be held.
Mr Seed has insisted he declared his conviction to the party in his application.
Vote counting for the post is due to start in Salisbury at 10:00 BST.
Returning officer for the Wiltshire and Swindon PCC area, Terence Herbert, said: "Once a candidate's nomination paper has been accepted by the returning officer, they are formally a candidate and their name must appear on the ballot paper.
"As the election was held on Thursday... the ballot papers must be verified and counted and the result declared, in accordance with electoral law."
The legislation creating PCCs puts a stricter bar on historic offences than other elected positions.
Guidance on the Electoral Commission's website states that candidates cannot stand for election if they have ever been convicted of an imprisonable offence.
This disqualification applies even if the person was not imprisoned for that offence or if the conviction has been spent.
Mr Seed would be declared the winner of the election in the first round of counting, if he managed to secure more than 50% of first choice votes.
Another election would then need to be held to replace fellow Tory Angus Macpherson.
Mr Seed was re-elected as a councillor to Wiltshire Council for the Melksham Without West & Rural on Saturday.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk