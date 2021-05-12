Bristol fraudster who attempted murder has sentence increased
- Published
A man who tried to murder a disabled woman after stealing £100,000 from her has had his prison sentenced increased to 15 years.
Barry Riley attempted to smother Ann Skelton, 75 at her home in Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol on 10 March 2018.
Riley, of East Morton in West Yokshire, provided care for Ms Skelton but was stealing from her for three years.
He was sentenced in February to 11 years and eight months in jail but has had this increased following an appeal.
Riley, 63, had admitted attempted murder and was found guilty of fraud having pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Following sentencing the case was referred by the Solicitor General to the Court of Appeal where it was ruled the original sentence was unduly lenient.
'Comfort to her family'
After the hearing on Tuesday, the Solicitor General, Rt Hon Lucy Frazer QC MP, said: "Riley stole from a vulnerable woman who considered him a friend.
"To escape detection, he then sought to take her life.
"Sadly, Ann Skelton never lived to see justice delivered, but I hope today's decision by the Court of Appeal will bring some comfort to her family."
Bristol Crown Court previously heard Riley claimed he had attempted to smother Ms Skelton as a mercy killing because she had a degenerative physical condition.
She managed to alert other care staff by pressing an alarm when Riley placed a pillow over her face.
Ms Skelton died in hospital a few months after the attack. A post mortem examination found no link between the attack and the cause of death.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk