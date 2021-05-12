Salisbury Novichok-poisoned officer suing Wiltshire Police
- Published
An ex-police officer who was poisoned in the Salisbury Novichok attack is his suing his former force.
Det Sgt Nick Bailey was the first person to enter the home of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, the target of the nerve agent, in March 2018.
Lawyers acting for Mr Bailey, who left Wiltshire Police last October, lodged the High Court case earlier this month.
In December, Mr Bailey's wife Sarah tweeted that he was still "fighting for part of his pension".
The personal injury case, which is making claims for injuries and financial loss, has been lodged against Chief Constable Kier Pritchard.
Mr Bailey made three attempts to go back to work with the force but left after he said he "couldn't deal with being in a police environment".
Patrick Maguire, partner at law firm Horwich Cohen Coghlan, said: "[Mr Bailey] experienced a trauma which had a devastating effect on his family and forced him to leave the job he loved after more than 18 years of loyal service.
"We hope to come to a resolution very soon with Wiltshire Police so that Mr Bailey and his family can continue the process of healing and move forwards with their lives."
Wiltshire Police said it could not comment for legal reasons.
Both Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia survived the attack but later Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after she came into contact with a perfume bottle thought to have been used in it and then discarded.
Her partner, Charlie Rowley, was left seriously ill but recovered.
An inquest into Ms Sturgess' death will be heard at a later date. Baroness Hallett, who will oversee it, has said it will be "fair, fearless and thorough".
Two Russian nationals have been accused of travelling to the UK to try to murder Mr Skripal with Novichok, smearing the highly toxic substance on the door handle of his home in Salisbury.
Thought to be from the Russian military intelligence service, the GRU, they were caught on CCTV in Salisbury the day before the attack.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk